Bulgaria will Distribute Aid of BGN 40 per day for Ukrainians and Hoteliers for 3 Months
Bulgaria joins European protection and support by launching temporary protection measures for Ukrainian citizens. Thus, they will have the opportunity of an accelerated labor market integration.
This was announced by the head of the Prime Minister's Office Lena Borislavova at a briefing in the Council of Ministers.
Bulgaria will Not Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Ukrainian citizens will receive support in the next 3 months in the amount of up to BGN 40 per day. The aim of this aid is to give a start to Ukrainian citizens for integration, Borislavova said, adding:
“This measure will also support the Bulgarian tourism sector. It will be distributed to other accommodation units that have expressed readiness to join the government's plan.”
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev did not give a specific answer as to the total value of this measure, as the numbers change on a daily basis.
Currently, there are about 30,000 Ukrainian citizens in the country. They must register as temporary residents by March 31st to benefit from the assistance, Vassilev explained.
