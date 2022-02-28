The Russian Airline Aeroflot is Suspending all Flights to Europe

World » RUSSIA | February 28, 2022, Monday // 09:07
Bulgaria: The Russian Airline Aeroflot is Suspending all Flights to Europe

The Russian airline Aeroflot has announced that it will suspend all flights to Europe as of today. The decision comes after the European Union closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Russia. Among the latest measures taken by the European Union over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the freezing of Russian central bank assets and the suspension of transactions with it.

Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine

The activity of the Russian media groups RT and Sputnik is also terminated. The Russian ruble lost more than 30 percent of its value against the euro this morning. Long queues have been forming in front of Russian banks and ATMs since yesterday.

