The Russian Airline Aeroflot is Suspending all Flights to Europe
The Russian airline Aeroflot has announced that it will suspend all flights to Europe as of today. The decision comes after the European Union closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Russia. Among the latest measures taken by the European Union over Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the freezing of Russian central bank assets and the suspension of transactions with it.
Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine
The activity of the Russian media groups RT and Sputnik is also terminated. The Russian ruble lost more than 30 percent of its value against the euro this morning. Long queues have been forming in front of Russian banks and ATMs since yesterday.
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine
- » Putin has Ordered the Deployment of Nuclear Deterrence Forces
- » Bulgaria: We will No Longer take a more Balanced Position towards Russia
- » Russia is Closing its Airspace to Airlines from Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria is Closing its Airspace to all Russian Aircraft
- » United States joins the EU in Sanctions against Putin and Lavrov