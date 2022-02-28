The Russian Ruble Collapsed by 30% against the Dollar
The Russian ruble has collapsed by nearly 30% against the dollar following the entry into force of new tough sanctions against Russia.
These include a ban on transactions with Russian financial institutions. In response, the Russian central bank announced that it had ordered all orders from foreign legal entities to be rescheduled, as well as those wishing to sell Russian shares and stakes.
Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine
The crisis has spread to social networks. Hackers have tried to attack the profiles of public figures from Ukraine and to spread false information on their behalf. In the last 48 hours, about 40 fake profiles, groups and pages on Facebook and Instagram have been removed. Twitter has blocked over ten accounts and the sharing of several links.
/BNT
