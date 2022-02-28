The Russian Ruble Collapsed by 30% against the Dollar

Business » FINANCE | February 28, 2022, Monday // 08:47
Bulgaria: The Russian Ruble Collapsed by 30% against the Dollar Pixabay

The Russian ruble has collapsed by nearly 30% against the dollar following the entry into force of new tough sanctions against Russia.

These include a ban on transactions with Russian financial institutions. In response, the Russian central bank announced that it had ordered all orders from foreign legal entities to be rescheduled, as well as those wishing to sell Russian shares and stakes.

Strict International Sanctions against Russia and EU Arms Shipments for Ukraine

The crisis has spread to social networks. Hackers have tried to attack the profiles of public figures from Ukraine and to spread false information on their behalf. In the last 48 hours, about 40 fake profiles, groups and pages on Facebook and Instagram have been removed. Twitter has blocked over ten accounts and the sharing of several links.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, ruble, dollar, collapsed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria