Bulgarian Defense Minister: Let's not Rush and call this a War
“We should not be in a hurry to label whether the military operation is limited or the situation in Ukraine is a war”, Defense Minister Stefan Yanev told bTV.
He added that today will be dedicated to a number of additional events and meetings, including an extraordinary meeting with President Rumen Radev.
Bulgarian President: There is No Direct Military Threat to Bulgaria
“We have another proof that the system of international relations is not working as we want and as set out in the UN Charter. In this sense, what we are seeing is proof that, in the end, all efforts for dialogue and diplomacy do not always yield results,” Yanev said.
“Putin is careful to avoid using the word war. This word is used quite frivolously”, our Minister of Defense thinks.
/StandartNews
