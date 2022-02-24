Bulgarian President: There is No Direct Military Threat to Bulgaria

“It is absolutely unacceptable in the 21st century for missiles to fly in Europe with strikes on a sovereign state. Absolutely unacceptable. There is currently no direct military threat to Bulgaria's security, but there are a number of risks. In general, the security environment in Europe has changed completely. The government is analyzing our entire energy supply system.”

This was stated by President Rumen Radev after an extraordinary meeting of state institutions in connection with Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

We are looking for and working on all kinds of alternative routes and deliveries. Activities are underway to protect Bulgaria in terms of cybersecurity, Radev said.

Bulgarian PM: We are Creating Three Points for Evacuation of Bulgarians from Ukraine

Bulgaria continues to participate in all NATO and EU formats in order to find answers to this crude challenge, the President said and announced that consultations are already underway in the NATO-allied format.

The President was adamant that Bulgaria continues to participate in all NATO and EU formats in order to seek answers to this crude challenge.

“The fate of our compatriots in Ukraine is extremely important to us. There are over 4,000 people in Ukraine who already want to be evacuated,” said Rumen Radev and assured that the state will do everything possible to evacuate our compatriots.

“We are also open to all Ukrainian citizens who want to seek asylum in Bulgaria”, said Rumen Radev.

The meeting at Dondukov 2 was attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nikola Minchev, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, the Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska, the Deputy Prime Minister for EU Funds and the Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev, the Minister of Transport and Communications Nikolay Sabev, Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, Director of the Military Intelligence Service Brigadier General Venelin Venev and DAR Chairman Antoan Gechev.



/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook