Vazrazhdane Protest in Sofia: Bulgarian PM went to the Protesters

The "Vazrazhdane" (Revival) political party is protesting against the “green certificate” for the second time, this time in front of the Council of Ministers building. Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also joined the protesters.

The protest started at 11.00 a.m. in the triangle of power - the space between the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and the National Assembly.

Petkov came 30 minutes after the start, which was a surprise for everyone. He was booed by the crowd, but nevertheless went up to the rostrum and answered questions from the leader of “Vazrazhdane”.

Kostadin Kostadinov called for calm and tolerance. From the rostrum, Petkov said that if we want change, we must work together. He said he was here to hear criticism, and the government was not afraid to talk to the people.

Already on the sidelines of parliament, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said he would go to the protesters.

“Do you know why I am here with you? Because it is important that if we want change in this country, we must work together. If we don't work together, we won't get anywhere. And the other thing I want to tell you is that I've been to a lot of protests and I've been right here. The form of the protest is important and I welcome it, but we need to start talking more instead of hating each other. I came here to hear and see - one option was to stand from above, from the office and look out the window. I am here to hear your criticism,” Prime Minister Petkov told protesters.

“We welcome the decision to abolish the green certificate. We believe that this, although belated, is the right decision. However, we believe that the deadlines should be shortened. It is good in stages, the question is why we have to wait so long.” said Vazrazhdane leader Kostadinov.

Although the cabinet announced the phasing out of measures against the coronavirus and the repeal of the March 20 green certificate, Vazrazhdane described the deadlines as unacceptable. From there, they insist that this happen much faster, not in a month.

They also consider it unacceptable to keep masks and test students.

The protesters also demand an immediate review of the budget in the part concerning covid measures.

The protest is also against the recent price shocks.



