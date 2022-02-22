COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Easing of Measures begins on Thursday
Covid's measures in Bulgaria will be gradually eased on Thursday, according to an order from the Ministry of Health. Restaurants and public events will become available without a green certificate at the discretion of the owners and organizers, extracurricular activities for children are also allowed with a limit of 12 children per group.
Bulgaria: All COVID Restrictions Fall from March 20
From Today: The EC Allows Issuance of a COVID Certificate after Antigen Test
Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev warned that adjustments could be made to the decision to ease Covid's measures if the situation with Covid-19 in the country worsens in the coming weeks.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 4845 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
According to him, the data on the morbidity and the number of people accommodated in medical institutions will be important.
