Moscow: Ukrainian Shell Hit Russian Border Crossing

A shell fired from Ukraine hit the Federal Security Service's border post in Rostov, the Federal Security Service's (FSB) border service said on Monday.

“On February 21, at 09:50 local time, an unidentified projectile fired from the territory of Ukraine completely destroyed the duty patrol of the border patrols,” the FSB Public Relations Center said.

No casualties were reported.

Two Killed in Donbas, Separatists blame Ukraine

Rostov is the main area for evacuation of people from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

The leader of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, warned that Ukraine's use of heavy artillery had killed victims in the disputed region.

He said Ukraine was using tanks, mortars and grenade launchers, and called on Donetsk men to “come to the military commissariats”. According to him, Ukrainian forces have fired more than 1,700 mortar ammunition and shells in residential areas.

With that in mind, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) declared a state of emergency on Monday amid escalating violence in the Donbas region. According to the DNR's Ministry of Emergency Situations, more than 21,000 people and 50 facilities, including hospitals, have lost access to water.

Leaders of the Separatists in Eastern Ukraine have announced General Military Mobilization

The evacuation of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics continues as shelling in these areas intensifies.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, wrote on social media that reports of Ukrainian crimes against civilians in Donbas were untrue.

“Russia's state-controlled media continue to cultivate false accounts of alleged atrocities against the population in Donbas. The Kremlin is apparently making proposals to invade Ukraine,” Borel said.

First Victim of the Shelling in Donbas

Meanwhile, the Russian government denied on Monday that it had made a list of Ukrainians it intended to kill. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said reports of such a list were “absolute fabrication” after the United States briefed the United Nations on its existence.

US to the UN: Russia has Lists of Ukrainians to be Killed or sent to Camps

According to US intelligence, the list contains the names of Ukrainian citizens “to be killed or sent to camps after military occupation.”

Presidents of the US and Russia have Agreed to hold a Meeting on the Ukrainian Crisis

The United States has also accused Russia of planning to engage in various other human rights abuses if it invades Ukraine.



/BNR

