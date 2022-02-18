Wall Street Shares Collapse because of Ukraine
Business | February 18, 2022, Friday // 09:54
Shares of Wall Street collapsed today amid growing fears of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, AFP reported. Markets ignored the good results of Walmart and other companies.
Price of Gold with a Max. Value since June
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.8 percent, a loss of more than 620 points and ended at 34,312.03 points.
The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent to 4,380.24 points, and the technology-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.9 percent to 13,716.72 points.
