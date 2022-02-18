Price of Gold with a Max. Value since June
The value of gold during yesterday's trading session on the exchange “Comex”, a division of the New York Stock Exchange, reached its highest value since June 11, 2021, TASS reported. This is happening against the background of geopolitical tensions and high inflation in the United States.
The price of the precious metal rose by 1.3 percent to 1895.8 dollars per troy ounce at 11:29 a.m. Bulgarian time, according to data from the trading floor.
At 15:25 p.m. Bulgarian time, the price of gold slowed its growth by 1.23 percent and it was traded for 1894.6 dollars per troy ounce.
/BTA
