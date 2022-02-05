The Program of the Bulgarian Athletes for the Games in Beijing
The Beijing Winter Olympics have officially opened, and Bulgarian participation begins on Saturday.
Nearly 3,000 athletes will take part in the games. The Bulgarian team is left without one of its competitors and will have 15 athletes. Ski runner Simeon Deyanov has not recovered from the coronavirus and will not travel to Beijing.
The first in the Bulgarian team in the competitions will be the ski jumping competitor Vladimir Zografski. The 4x6 km mixed relay in biathlon will start on Saturday. Pavel Angelov (sleigh) will also start.
The program of the Bulgarians:
05.02, Saturday
7.15 - 8.00 Ski-jumping men normal ramp training attempts - Vladimir Zografski
8.20 - 9.26 Ski-jump men normal ramp qualifications - Vladimir Zografski
11.00 - 12.15 Biathlon mixed relay 4x6 km
13.10 - 14.20 Sleigh men singles, 1st round - Pavel Angelov
14.50 - 16.00 Sleigh men singles, 2nd round - Pavel Angelov
06.02, Sunday
? 12.00 - 12.35 Ski-jump men normal ramp training trials - Vl. Zografski
? 13.00 - 13.45 Ski-jump men normal ramp racing trials - Vl. Zografski
? 14.00 - 14.33 Ski-jump men normal ramp final - Vl. Zografski
13.30 - 14.40 Sleigh men singles, 3rd round - Pavel Angelov
15.15 - 15.59 Sleigh men singles, 4th round - Pavel Angelov
07.02, Monday
4.15 - 5.55 Women's giant slalom ski, 1st run - Eva Vukadinova
7.45 - 9.39 Women's giant slalom ski, 2nd round - Eva Vukadinova
11.00 - 12.40 Biathlon women 15 km individually - M. Todorova, D. Kadeva, M. Zdravkova, L. Hristova
08.02, Tuesday
5.07 - 5.32 Snowboard PGS Men Qualifications - Radoslav Yankov
6.01 - 6.26 Snowboard PGS men eliminations - Radoslav Yankov
8.48 - 10.00 Snowboard PGS men 1/8, ¼, ½ and finals - Radoslav Yankov
10.30 - 12.15 Biathlon men 20 km individual - Vl. Iliev, D. Gerdjikov, Ant. Sinapov, B. Todev
09.02, Wednesday
4.15 - 5.50 Women's ski slalom, 1st round - Eva Vukadinova
7.45 - 9.29 Women's ski slalom, 2nd round - Eva Vukadinova
11.02, Friday
11.00 - 12.10 Biathlon women 7.5 km sprint - M. Todorova, D. Kadeva, M. Zdravkova, L. Hristova
11.45 - 12.30 Ski-jump men big ramp training trials - Vladimir Zografski
13.00 - 14.06 Ski jumping men big ramp qualifications - Vladimir Zografski
12.02, Saturday
11.00 - 12.15 Biathlon men 10 km sprint - Vl. Iliev, D. Gerdjikov, Ant. Sinapov, B. Todev
? 12.00 - 12.35 Ski jump men big ramp training trials - Vl. Zografski
? 13.00 - 13.45 Ski-jump men big ramp racing trials - Vl. Zografski
? 14.00 - 14.33 Men's ski jumping big ramp final - Vladimir Zografski
13.02, Sunday
4.15 - 6.15 Men's giant slalom ski, 1st run - Albert Popov and Kamen Zlatkov
7.45 - 9.49 Men's giant slalom ski, 2nd round - Albert Popov and Kamen Zlatkov
11.00 - 11.40 Biathlon Women 10 km Chase
12.45 - 13.25 Men's Biathlon 12.5km Chase
15.02, Tuesday
11.00 - 12.15 Biathlon men relay 4x7.5 km - Vl. Iliev, D. Gerdjikov, Ant. Sinapov, B. Todev
12.08 - 16.25 Figure skating women short program - Alexandra Feigin
16.02, Wednesday
4.15 - 6.10 Men's ski slalom 1st round - Albert Popov and Kamen Zlatkov
7.45 - 9.39 Men's 2nd slalom ski slalom - Albert Popov and Kamen Zlatkov
9.45 - 11.00 Biathlon women's relay 4x6 km - M. Todorova, D. Kadeva, M. Zdravkova, L. Hristova
17.02, Thursday
12.08 - 15.57 Figure skating women's free program - Alexandra Feigin
18.02, Friday
? 11.00 - 11.45 Men's Biathlon 15 km mass start
19.02, Saturday
? 11.00 - 11.45 Women's Biathlon 12.5 km mass start
Note: The program presented by the Bulgarian Olympic Committee is preliminary and changes are possible. In some sports, participation in the finals will depend on the eliminations and qualifiers from the previous days or sessions. It is possible that the participation in some disciplines can be decided on the spot with the requests of the technical conferences according to the current form, health condition and coaching strategy.
