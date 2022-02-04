Beijing Olympics 2022 Offcialy Under Way after Opening Ceremony

“One world - one family. United together.” This is the motto of the modest opening ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The torch with the Olympic flame in the Chinese capital will shine in the “heart” of a big snowflake for the next 17 days as a symbol of the Olympic will and spirit. The snowflake is made up of elements with the names of 91 nations that will compete in China.

In Beijing, 109 sets of medals will be awarded in seven sports, uniting 15 disciplines.

Fireworks exploded over the Bird's Nest at the same facility where the Summer Olympics were opened 14 years ago. Beijing will be the first city in history to host both summer and winter games.

About an hour after the start of the ceremony, the Bulgarian delegation passed through the stadium. Although not all our athletes who will represent us in the Chinese capital had the opportunity to join the parade of nations, our representatives - flag bearers snowboarder Radoslav Yankov and biathlete Maria Zdravkova proudly waved their native tricolor.

“It is possible to write this new chapter in world sport, thanks to our kind hosts. Unfortunately, the global pandemic is still a reality, so our deep gratitude goes even deeper to the organizers, the authorities and the entire Chinese people. Our hearts are also with the athletes who, because of the pandemic, cannot make their Olympic dream come true,” IOC President Thomas Bach said at the opening.

It is this dream that the Bulgarian Simeon Deyanov, who will not participate in Beijing, will not be able to realize. This became clear during the opening ceremony. The cross-country skier has suffered a more severe form of the coronavirus and his recovery is slow.

“We show the world, yes, it is possible to be great rivals, but at the same time we will live peacefully and with respect for each other. This is the mission of the Olympic Games, to unite us in a peaceful race, to build bridges and never build walls,” added Thomas Bach.

The games were officially opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nearly 3,000 people took part in the opening, five times less than the event 14 years ago, but the visual effects and incredible fireworks managed to impress the spectators at the far more modest ceremony.

The Chinese Hockey Team for Beijing 2022 has 18 Americans in it

