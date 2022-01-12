Bulgaria: Protest Against the Anti-Epidemic Measures is Expected Today at Noon
A national protest against the introduced anti-epidemic measures will be held this afternoon in front of the National Assembly.
Its organizer is the Vazrazhdane party, whose leader Kostadin Kostadinov explained:
"The aim of the protest is to remove the restrictive measures and especially, first of all, the unconstitutional green certificate. Tens of thousands of Bulgarians will come from Sofia, from all over the country, and abroad. The goal we set is one and it is very simple - to finally start living a dignified and normal life, because it became clear that all these restrictive measures not only do not work but on the contrary, are harmful and interfere with the normal functioning of life in our country. "
Bulgaria: Participants in the NSAC will be placed under a Different Quarantine
Kostadinov said he would most likely attend the protest, although he was a member of the NSAC council under President Rumen Radev and received a call from the RHI that he should be quarantined.
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Strasbourg Court Shattered Bulgarian Surveillance and Wiretapping Legislation
- » Bulgarian PM’s visit to Skopje has been Postponed
- » Bulgaria: 5,216 Retired Soldiers Work in the Army
- » GERB MP: Because of Nikola Minchev's Carelessness, the State will Run on
- » Bulgaria: Participants in the NSAC will be placed under a Different Quarantine
- » Bulgarian President and Representatives of his Team have Isolated Themselves after NSAC