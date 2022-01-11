Bulgaria: Participants in the NSAC will be placed under a Different Quarantine

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

The isolation period will be shortened from 14 to 10 days and the quarantine period from 10 to 7 days. In many countries, there is no quarantine for people with boosters. We will inform you about the national measure soon.

This was announced by the Minister of Health, Prod. Asena Serbezova.

For his part, the State Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said that all participants in the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) under the President have isolated themselves and are currently checking their tests and expecting a quarantine order from RHI.

He said they would probably enter the new shorter quarantine deadlines.

Depending on who has what immune status - whether there is a booster or not, quarantine will be placed under a different term, Kunchev said.

An immunoprophylaxis council will be held today, and the Pandemic Committee will meet later in the day.

BGNES recalls that after holding a meeting of the President's Advisory Board on Monday, the Speaker of Parliament felt unwell and after a test was found to be positive for COVID-19. This morning, the government's press service announced that President Radev and his team were isolating themselves, as were Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and his chief of staff Lena Borislavova.

Deputy Speaker Christian Vigenin said he was not subject to compulsory quarantine because he had contracted the coronavirus less than three months before coming into contact with an infected person. "My test for covid-19 is negative. In this regard, I intend to continue to perform my duties, monitoring my health status on a daily basis," Vigenin wrote on Facebook.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the GERB General Assembly Desislava Atanasova and the leader of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Mustafa Karadayi, Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev, Minister of Defense Stefan Yanev and others.



