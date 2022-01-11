Bulgarian President and Representatives of his Team have Isolated Themselves after NSAC

Politics | January 11, 2022, Tuesday // 11:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian President and Representatives of his Team have Isolated Themselves after NSAC Wikimedia Commons

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

President Rumen Radev and representatives of his team, who took part in yesterday's meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, have isolated themselves. Everyone is in good health. This was announced by the press office of the head of state in connection with yesterday's meeting and the positive test for COVID-19 of one of the participants.

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

Measures have been taken for the normal functioning of the presidential institution, the statement said.

Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: president, Rumen Radev, COVID-19, isolated
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria