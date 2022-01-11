Bulgarian President and Representatives of his Team have Isolated Themselves after NSAC

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

President Rumen Radev and representatives of his team, who took part in yesterday's meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, have isolated themselves. Everyone is in good health. This was announced by the press office of the head of state in connection with yesterday's meeting and the positive test for COVID-19 of one of the participants.

Measures have been taken for the normal functioning of the presidential institution, the statement said.

/BTA