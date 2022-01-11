Bulgarian President and Representatives of his Team have Isolated Themselves after NSAC
Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia
President Rumen Radev and representatives of his team, who took part in yesterday's meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, have isolated themselves. Everyone is in good health. This was announced by the press office of the head of state in connection with yesterday's meeting and the positive test for COVID-19 of one of the participants.
Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19
Measures have been taken for the normal functioning of the presidential institution, the statement said.
Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine
/BTA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 5,216 Retired Soldiers Work in the Army
- » GERB MP: Because of Nikola Minchev's Carelessness, the State will Run on
- » Bulgaria: Participants in the NSAC will be placed under a Different Quarantine
- » Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine
- » Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19
- » Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia