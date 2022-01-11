Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the head of his political cabinet Lena Borislavova are under quarantine, the press service of the Council of Ministers confirmed to BTA. The measure is necessary after the Speaker of the Parliament Nikola Minchev gave a positive test for COVID-19 after the National Security Advisory Council under the head of state held yesterday.

“As the rules are for everyone else, this includes the prime minister, and he will follow them,” the government's press service wrote.

They clarified that it is still unclear whether the meeting with employers' organizations in the Council of Ministers scheduled for 2 p.m. today will be canceled, as it may be chaired by one of the deputy prime ministers in the government.



/BTA