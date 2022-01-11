Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine

Politics | January 11, 2022, Tuesday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM and the Head of his Political Cabinet are under Quarantine dnews.bg

Bulgaria: Speaker of Parliament Nikola Minchev has COVID-19

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and the head of his political cabinet Lena Borislavova are under quarantine, the press service of the Council of Ministers confirmed to BTA. The measure is necessary after the Speaker of the Parliament Nikola Minchev gave a positive test for COVID-19 after the National Security Advisory Council under the head of state held yesterday.

Bulgaria Reaffirms its United Position on North Macedonia

“As the rules are for everyone else, this includes the prime minister, and he will follow them,” the government's press service wrote.

They clarified that it is still unclear whether the meeting with employers' organizations in the Council of Ministers scheduled for 2 p.m. today will be canceled, as it may be chaired by one of the deputy prime ministers in the government.

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov, lena borislavova, Prime Minister, quarantined, COVID-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria