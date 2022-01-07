The EC Supports Macron in Introducing Vaccination Passes

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today supported France's decision to introduce vaccination passes, which will replace the previously known COVID certificates for vaccinated, post-ill, and tested for coronavirus, BTA reported.

Macron promised "Pressure" on the Unvaccinated French

Such a step is within the powers of the authorities, she said at a joint press conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to her, the pandemic provides an opportunity to talk about the meaning of freedom and the responsibility it carries.

Vaccination pass is a type of protection against those who have not been vaccinated, Von der Layen said. She said nearly 70 percent of the EU's population is already vaccinated against the new disease.

Being a citizen has rights and obligations, Macron explained. The freedom of the unvaccinated ends where it begins to affect the freedom and lives of others, he added. I do not support calls for the unvaccinated not to be treated medically, the French president added.

He expressed the expectation that by July, during the French presidency of the Council of the EU, progress would be reported on the preparation of bills related to the transition to a cleaner economy and the protection of external borders, digitalization and ensuring decent wages. The President did not mention the issue of the Balkans among the most important topics for the presidency.

Macron backed talks between Moscow and Washington and said he would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin again in the coming days. Regarding the situation in Kazakhstan, Von der Leyen said that the EU was following the events with great concern and was ready to help as much as it could. The rights and security of citizens must be protected, the EC president urged.



