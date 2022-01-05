Macron promised "Pressure" on the Unvaccinated French

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will continue to "harass" unvaccinated French people. In an interview with Le Parisien, Macron said he would limit as much as possible the access of people without immunization against coronavirus to key aspects of public life.

The president's speech comes at a time when parliament is debating a bill aimed at turning the country's health pass into a vaccination pass from the middle of the month. If the measure is adopted, it will mean that the document will no longer be valid for those who have suffered or submitted a negative test.

However, the opposition opposes the idea, and opposition politicians have said the president has gone too far with warnings that as of January 15, people without the vaccine will not be able to go to places such as restaurants, cinemas and cafes.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Macron also said he did not want to "vaccinate by force", but hoped to encourage more people to get vaccinated "by minimizing their activities in social life."

On Tuesday, France reported 271,686 new cases of Covid-19 per day - the highest since the pandemic.

Emmanuel Macron also said his decision on whether to run for a second term in France in the April elections depended on "the health and political situation in the country". The current polls give the French president a significant advantage over the candidates already announced for his post.



/BNR