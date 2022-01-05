Bulgarian PM: Political Appointments are Оver, we will Recall Plamen Georgiev

Today we will recall Plamen Georgiev from Valencia. As of today, political appointments and appointments of people who are not related to professional activities, especially in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, are coming to an end.

Controversial Former Head of the Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Appointed Consul in Valencia

This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov at the beginning of today's meeting of the Council of Ministers, BGNES reported.

Petkov also announced that today the ceiling will be raised from BGN 1.8 million to BGN 2.3 million for covid measures in the tourism sector.

Regarding the vaccination process in the country, Petkov congratulated the Minister of Health and said that the government's goals are to save as many lives as possible, to do everything possible not to close the economy and children to attend class.

There are 24,747 vaccinated people for yesterday alone, the Prime Minister stressed and announced that over 130,000 people have been vaccinated since the beginning of the new program.



