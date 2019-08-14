Controversial Former Head of the Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Appointed Consul in Valencia

The former head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission, Plamen Georgiev, has been appointed to the post of Consul General in Valencia in Spain. This is according to a decision by the Bulgarian government a week ago, reports BNT.

The decision of the Council of Ministers was taken in closed sitting on 9 August. With the same decision, the current Consul in Valencia, the Kingdom of Spain, Tsvetelin Tsolov, was dismissed. Georgiev resigned at the end of July following a controversy over a roof terrace of the block of flats where he lives and was subsequently reinstated as a prosecutor.