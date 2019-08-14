Controversial Former Head of the Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Appointed Consul in Valencia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 14, 2019, Wednesday // 20:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Controversial Former Head of the Bulgarian Anti-corruption Commission Appointed Consul in Valencia

The former head of Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission, Plamen Georgiev, has been appointed to the post of Consul General in Valencia in Spain. This is according to a decision by the Bulgarian government a week ago, reports BNT. 

The decision of the Council of Ministers was taken in closed sitting on 9 August. With the same decision, the current Consul in Valencia, the Kingdom of Spain, Tsvetelin Tsolov, was dismissed. Georgiev resigned at the end of July following a controversy over a roof terrace of the block of flats where he lives and was subsequently reinstated as a prosecutor.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria