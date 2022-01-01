Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov Addressed the Nation on New Year’s Eve

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov chose to send his best wishes for the New Year 2022 in the company of one of the many talented children in Bulgaria. Together with 10-year-old Danail Popzafirov, who is in the world's chess elite, they played a game of chess, the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.

"People like Danail give us hope that Bulgaria can be much more successful," said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. The Prime Minister pointed out that one of the goals of the cabinet for 2022 is to preserve the talents of Bulgaria, to give them opportunities to develop and glorify our country with their victories. "Let's work together for a better Bulgaria!" Called on Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

