Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov Addressed the Nation on New Year’s Eve

Politics | January 1, 2022, Saturday // 10:43
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov Addressed the Nation on New Year’s Eve Facebook @prodalzhavamepromyanata

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov chose to send his best wishes for the New Year 2022 in the company of one of the many talented children in Bulgaria. Together with 10-year-old Danail Popzafirov, who is in the world's chess elite, they played a game of chess, the press center of the Council of Ministers announced.

"People like Danail give us hope that Bulgaria can be much more successful," said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. The Prime Minister pointed out that one of the goals of the cabinet for 2022 is to preserve the talents of Bulgaria, to give them opportunities to develop and glorify our country with their victories. "Let's work together for a better Bulgaria!" Called on Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

Happy New 2022!

/BTA

Bulgarian President Radev gave his New Year Address to the Nation

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria, chess, New Year
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria