Bulgarian President Radev gave his New Year Address to the Nation

Here is the full address of the President:

Dear compatriots,

In a few minutes, we will step into the New 2022.

Together with the whole world, we, the Bulgarians, wish it to be healthier and more prosperous than the one we send off. Over the past year, we have had enough political confrontations. We have seen the work of four parliaments and four governments. We have voted many times, today is the time to celebrate.

Congratulations on the fact that with our joint efforts Bulgaria has embarked on a new, healing path. The changes are complex, the old regime will struggle to preserve the system that guarantees its impunity and benefits, but the process is ongoing and nothing will be able to stop it if we all participate in it - with common sense, will, and courage.

Not only as voters but mostly as people who build their lives and those of the Motherland every day with their actions. Our society changes when each of us realizes our human responsibility when we all ennoble our relationship with each other.

As we pour the cups, let us not forget those who need our support: the lonely, the weak, the poor, friends, and acquaintances who are going through physical and spiritual trials. Attention to one's neighbor is the most memorable gift we can give ourselves.

At this festive moment, I thank all the servicemen, policemen, firefighters, duty officers in various services who perform their official duty so that we can celebrate. To all the medics who selflessly fight for our lives and health in these difficult times.

Thank you to everyone who worked hard to build Bulgaria over the past year. To those who defended the truth with honest words and courage and fought for justice.

In 2021, we overcame a sense of predestination. We discarded many myths and delusions.

But we still have many challenges ahead. Not only must we deal with the health and energy crises and their social and economic consequences, but we must also make important decisions, undertake bold and long-delayed reforms that will lead us on the path to accelerated development. To take our rightful place in the European family, which we deserve. To be proud of the achievements of our education, science, and culture, with our economic and technological successes.

The world around us is evolving at an unthinkable pace until recently. Bulgaria can and deserves to be part of this process. We need to have high ambitions, to dream bolder, to want more.

We are entering the new year 2022 with faith in our strength, with the conviction that our reason, our morals, our efforts are changing our lives hour by hour. Thousands of Bulgarians achieve miracles with their talent and diligence. Many do it far from the Motherland, but I believe - always with thought in mind. I am convinced that in the coming years this huge potential will transform Bulgaria.

Be healthy and let the New Year bring joy and prosperity to your homes!

Happy New Year 2022!



/OFFNews