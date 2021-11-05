COVID-19: Will Greece Annul the Bulgarian Green Certificates?

Fake Bulgarian COVID certificates are sold for 300 euros in Greece. A report on the Greek state television ERT tells about such a scheme. According to a person who is a possible mediator, thousands of fake health passports printed in Bulgaria have been distributed in our southern neighbor.

Greek Media: For 300 euros in Sofia you Can Get a Fake COVID-19 Certificate

The operative representative of the criminal group, with whom the journalist spoke, confirmed in front of the ERT camera the rumors that for 300 euros those who wish can obtain such a certificate from Bulgaria without being vaccinated. Within 15 minutes he explains what the whole scheme is and how everything happens.

NOVA's correspondent in Greece, Boyka Atanasova, explained that currently green certificates from Bulgaria are under scrutiny. It is commented on the possibility that our southern neighbor will unilaterally annul them. The judiciary, in cooperation with the Ministries of Interior and Health, considers any signal received. The complaints are numerous.

At the moment, there are no specifics in the case, and the names of the issuers of the false documents are not clear. There is only the testimony of the man who claims to be one of the people who convinced Greek citizens that he could receive such a certificate. He arranged the trip to Bulgaria.

"I do not issue certificates directly. It is about traffic from Bulgaria. You go there, they give you a certificate, you check your name and they prepare it. You see if everything is fine, you pay and you leave. From the moment you go, you are ready in 15 minutes. It costs 300 euros. I know of over 100 certificates in three months. The channel is Bulgarian, they just have people here that I know, I send them to Sofia. I think there are thousands of certificates issued in Bulgaria," he told the journalist.

The scheme, our correspondent explains, does not only work in northern Greece, but has spread throughout the country. The other thing that becomes clear from the report is that the Bulgarian certificates are spread all over Europe, the man claims.

The Bulgarian prosecutor's office, together with the state prosecution in Greece, have launched a search operation after the allegations in the report.

Against this background, new COVID measures will take effect in Greece tomorrow, and 8,000 police officers will monitor compliance.



/Nova