Greek Media: For 300 euros in Sofia you Can Get a Fake COVID-19 Certificate

A new scheme for the sale of fake certificates from Bulgaria has revealed a journalistic investigation on Greek television, BTA reported.

TV journalist Niya Avdeli spoke with the alleged "operative representative" of the criminal group in Greece, who confirmed in front of the ERT camera the rumors that for 300 euros those interested can obtain a vaccination certificate from Bulgaria without being vaccinated. The customers of the scheme are said to come mainly from northern Greece.

The report says that Bulgaria has broken all negative mortality records in the European Union and registered a four-digit number of COVID-19 cases a day, while there are growing accusations that family doctors issue certificates without prescribing the appropriate doses of vaccines.

It is reminded that in Bulgaria vaccinations are performed by family doctors outside a controlled environment, ie. alone with the patient, in contrast to vaccination centers, where this is done in the presence of 6-7 people. This seems to allow trading in certificates without actual vaccination, the TV channel commented.

According to the "mediator", broadcast by ERT, for 300 euros and a short visit to Sofia, anyone can obtain a European vaccination certificate.

Greek authorities say they are closely monitoring vaccinated Greeks with permanent addresses in Greece, who present certificates from Bulgaria and Romania. Recent legislative changes provide for severe criminal and financial sanctions for illegal actions related to testing and vaccination.



/OFFNews