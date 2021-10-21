Sofia: Ministry of Interior and RHI Check for Green Certificates in Restaurants
BBC
Teams of the Ministry of Interior and the Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia have started inspections of restaurants and their visitors for a green certificate.
The action started after midnight, when the order of the Minister of Health came into force.
The inspections will continue in the coming days.
Bulgaria: The Requirement for a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” has Entered into Force
/BNR
