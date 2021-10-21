Bulgaria: The Requirement for a COVID-19 “Green Certificate” has Entered into Force

New anti-epidemic measures have been in force in the country since midnight. The green certificate is mandatory for places where there may be an accumulation indoors.

Without a green certificate we can only enter grocery stores, banks and pharmacies.

The green certificate is mandatory when visiting restaurants, cinemas, theaters, sports arenas and gyms, as well as commercial sites of 300 square meters. It is also required for employees at these sites.

The green certificate will prove vaccination, post-illness, or a negative result from an antigen or PCR test.

It is also mandatory for employees in hospitals, oncology centers, and those for dialysis, as well as employees in nursing homes. Without a green certificate, they will not be able to work.

In the coming days, private certified laboratories and regional health inspectorates will receive 1 million antigen tests, which will be free for citizens. Only the manipulation will be paid.

Laboratories will also be monitored, and if they issue fake certificates, their licenses will be revoked.

The inspectors of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency and the Regional Health Inspectorates are also obliged to work with green certificates.

Users can download their electronic version of the certificate from the NHIF website https://www.his.bg/bg/dgc and store it on their mobile devices.



/BNR