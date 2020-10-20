COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Wearing Masks Outdoors Mandatory from Thursday

Masks will become mandatory outdoors from Thursday. This became clear after a meeting of the expert councils and the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov today.

"We expect a reduction in the incidence if the measures are strictly observed. In other countries this is a fact. We will one day (Wednesday) give Bulgarian citizens the opportunity to get masks and we believe that from Thursday outdoor masks will be mandatory for everyone," said. Prof. Angelov.

Many doctors and nurses have demanded the return of the measure, which will last until the end of November, and the reason for this is the high growth of new infections in Bulgaria in the recent days.