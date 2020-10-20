COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Wearing Masks Outdoors Mandatory from Thursday

Society » HEALTH | October 20, 2020, Tuesday // 18:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: Wearing Masks Outdoors Mandatory from Thursday

Masks will become mandatory outdoors from Thursday. This became clear after a meeting of the expert councils and the Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov today.

"We expect a reduction in the incidence if the measures are strictly observed. In other countries this is a fact. We will one day (Wednesday) give Bulgarian citizens the opportunity to get masks and we believe that from Thursday outdoor masks will be mandatory for everyone," said. Prof. Angelov.

Many doctors and nurses have demanded the return of the measure, which will last until the end of November, and the reason for this is the high growth of new infections in Bulgaria in the recent days.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: masks
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria