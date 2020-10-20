Bulgaria: New National Logistics Center to Fight Against COVID-19

A new National Logistics Center will coordinate the work of all institutions around the clock in the battle with COVID-19, and for this purpose the country will be divided into six main regions.

This was stated by the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov after the meeting of the regional crisis headquarters in Blagoevgrad, which ended late last night.

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Health has identified a problem in communications between the various structures regarding the handling of COVID-19. Such examples are the delayed transfer of patients from one medical institution to another, the rapid provision of personal protective equipment or Velkury (remdesivir) in case of shortage in a particular hospital and other similar organizational deficits.

For this reason, a National Logistics Center will be established next week by order of the Minister of Health, with the task to adequately overcome existing difficulties in the system. The goal is to provide each patient with quality and prompt medical care, it became clear from the words of Minister Angelov, the Ministry of Health announced.