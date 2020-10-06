Bulgaria's Social Minister Sacheva: Child Benefits Without Income Criteria

The Minister of Social Affairs Denitsa Sacheva offers child benefits without income criteria. According to her, if the proposal is accepted, it will cost the treasury BGN 398 million.

Sacheva said that the biggest item in next year's budget will be social policy. According to her, more money is provided for people with disabilities and national employment programs.



A decision to update the pensions will be made at a coalition council, Sacheva said, adding that the only sure thing at the moment is that pensioners will receive BGN 50 by the end of March 2021.

The extension of the 60/40 measure by the end of the year will cost about BGN 400,000. About 200,000 jobs will be saved.