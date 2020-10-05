Bulgarian Government Is Extending Measure 60/40 to December 31

The National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC) held an extraordinary online meeting convened by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova.

The government and the social partners agreed to extend the measure 60/40 from 1 October to 31 December 2020.

The necessary financial resources in the amount of about BGN 750 million for the implementation of the changes will be provided by the Unemployment Fund of the state social insurance. The effect of the extension of the measure is expected to be reflected in the retention of around 200,000 jobs.

The changes will take effect on October 1, 2020, and the funds for maintaining employment will be paid after the respective notification by the European Commission.