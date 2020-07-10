Entering Greece - Only After a Negative Test for COVID-19

From the morning of July 14, all those wishing to enter Greece through the Promahon border crossing must have a negative test for COVID-19, taken 72 hours before the trip. This is one of the additional measures taken during the meeting of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the line ministers, MIA reported.

Government spokesman Stelios Pezas announced the three decisions adopted during the meeting, which apply to both guests and citizens of Greece, BGNES reports.

Persons entering the Promahon border crossing from 6:00 am on July 14, 2020 are required to show negative results from a molecular test (PcR) for coronavirus performed 72 hours before the trip.

The obligation to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) remains in force, and the minimum time to complete it before arrival in Greece is limited to 24 hours.

The third measure concerns the control of the observance of the measures in the country - dozens of inspection groups are to make more than 300 inspections on the territory of the whole Greece.