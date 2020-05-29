Travel Quarantine Rules in Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, Spain, France and other Countries

Fines for non-compliance are as high as €3,000, and repeat offenders can be quarantined in hospital.

But there are no checks at airports and borders and it is the responsibility of travellers to report their own arrival to their local health authority.

“When we got back we emailed the health authority to let them know we’. We got an email back telling us to let them know if we got sick or had any symptoms. But there was nothing about quarantine,” says Ms Terry.

“We’d been warned about spot checks and people getting in big trouble, but it’s been three weeks now. We finished self-isolating a week ago and we never heard anything.”

While a few towns have conducted spot checks, many German municipalities say they simply don’t have the resources to police the rules.

Until May 15, entry to Germany was largely restricted to citizens and long-term residents who were expected to follow the rules.

“I guess that’s pretty typical of the German attitude,” says Ms Terry. “Treat people like responsible adults and trust them.”



Italy

Quarantine since March 28, to be lifted June 3

Travellers to Italy will soon no longer face a mandatory 14-day quarantine as the Government reopens its borders after one of the world’s strictest lockdowns.

Until then visitors have to remain for a fortnight at home or an address of their choice under the supervision of the health authorities. If they have nowhere to stay accommodation is arranged by the regional civil protection authorities.

Anyone who violated the quarantine measures could receive a fine of up to 3,000 euros. In addition, anyone who has been quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19, and intentionally violates the order to stay at home, could face a prison sentence between one and five years.

Quarantine measures will be lifted on June 3, when unrestricted travel between Italy and other EU and Schengen countries -- and within Italy itself -- resumes as the country tries to revive its ailing economy and tourism industry, which contributes about 13% of its gross domestic product.

However, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has warned he is taking a “calculated risk” and that travel restrictions could be re-introduced if the curve of Italy’s coronavirus infections worsens and there is a second wave. Already more than 32,000 have died of Covid-19.

But the new rules will apply only to travelers arriving from member countries of the European Union, those in the Schengen area, as well as the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and the tiny states of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican.

Between June 3 and 15, travel to and from all other countries will still be prohibited, except for “determined work needs, of absolute urgency or for health reasons”.