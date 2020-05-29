Bulgaria Lifts 14-Day Quarantine, It Remains for 8 Countries Only

"We are removing the 14-day quarantine from 1st of June for the arriving Bulgarian and foreign citizens from the European Union, including Serbia and Northern Macedonia.

However, for the eight countries in Europe with the highest number of COVID-19 patients, the imposition of a 14-day quarantine will remain, explained Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev from the headquarters.

These are Sweden, Great Britain, Belgium, Ireland, Malta, Italy, Portugal, Spain.

 

