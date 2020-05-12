Bulgaria Now Allows The Outdoor Weddings

Outdoor weddings are now allowed. This became clear after a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the restaurant industry.

However, they will be able to be held only in compliance with all measures specified in the order of the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev. 

It became clear earlier that the VAT on the catering and entertainment sector will become 9%

 

