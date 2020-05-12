Bulgaria Now Allows The Outdoor Weddings
Society | May 12, 2020, Tuesday // 16:36| Views: | Comments: 0
pexels.com
Outdoor weddings are now allowed. This became clear after a meeting between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and the restaurant industry.
However, they will be able to be held only in compliance with all measures specified in the order of the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.
It became clear earlier that the VAT on the catering and entertainment sector will become 9%.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Fines for Violating Antiviral Measures Remain After May 13th
- » 14 Days Quarantine for Аll Entering Bulgaria
- » A Cold Front is Expected to Pass Through Bulgaria Today
- » WHO: Up to Eight Top Candidates for Covid-19 Vaccine Exist
- » 2004 Cases of Coronavirus in Bulgaria, 23 New Cases
- » US Study: Unemployment, Isolation and Uncertain Future Could Lead to 75 000 Deaths from Drug, Alcohol and Suicide