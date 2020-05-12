Bulgaria: VAT for Restaurants and Tourism Sector will be Reduced to 9% as of January 1, 2021

Business | May 12, 2020, Tuesday // 15:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: VAT for Restaurants and Tourism Sector will be Reduced to 9% as of January 1, 2021 pixabay.com

The value added tax for restaurants and entertainment establishments in the tourism sector will be reduced to 9% as of January 1, 2021. The agreement was reached between Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov, the Association of Restaurants and Bulgaria and the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, this country’s government has announced. 

"We are taking a political risk with this decision. However, the decision is in support of the losses stemming from the Covid-19 crisis and has been agreed with the Ministry of Finance", Premier Borissov underlined. In return, gray economy in this sector should be reduced to zero, Premier Borissov has demanded. The amendments to H-18 regulation were delayed for next year. Elaboration of anti-crisis credit plan and grants from the Bulgarian Development Bank were also negotiated during the meeting./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria