MPs Chose Tsveta Karayancheva as the New Parliament Speaker
novatv
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
MPs chose Tsveta Karayancheva as parliament speaker.
She took the post after Dimitar Glavchev resigned, after a scandal with the opposition reported NOVA TV.
She became the second woman speaker of the National Assembly after Tsetska Tsacheva.
- » Speaker of the National Assembly Dimitar Glavchev Resigned
- » 402 Cases of Violence Against Children and 39 Cases of Violence Against Teachers in 2017
- » Bulgarian PM: We Will Fulfill Our Commitments
- » Bulgaria Provides over BGN 720 Thousand for Humanitarian Aid for Poor Countries
- » GERB: The EC Report is an Objective Assessment of the Government's Work
- » Almost Half of Bulgarians Want a Return to Socialist Political System
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)