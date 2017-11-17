MPs Chose Tsveta Karayancheva as the New Parliament Speaker

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 17, 2017, Friday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: MPs Chose Tsveta Karayancheva as the New Parliament Speaker novatv

MPs chose Tsveta Karayancheva as parliament speaker.

She took the post after Dimitar Glavchev resigned, after a scandal with the opposition reported NOVA TV. 

She became the second woman speaker of the National Assembly after Tsetska Tsacheva.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Speaker of the Parliament, National Assembly
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria