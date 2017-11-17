The Speaker of the National Assembly Dimitar Glavchev resigned, according to Nova TV.

"I have just put my resignation in the registry office of the National Assembly," said Glavchev from the Parliamentary Tribune.

This decision came after a half-hour meeting of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Glavchev's Cabinet together with the leadership of the GERB parliamentary group.

Novinite.com recalls, that MPs from BSP for Bulgaria submitted a petition for expulsion of the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament Dimitar Glavchev. They said they were supported by MPs from the Movembet for rights and Freedoms (MRF). BSP said they would walk out, reported Bulgarian National TV.

On 16th of November, Parliament started work after the third attempt to collect quorum. The BSP and MRF groups were not in the plenary hall.

Political tension is getting worse after Wednesday’s political clashes between the ruling powers and the opostion. BSP has collected 88 signatures in support of theri request for resignation of the Speaker of Pareliment, Dimitar Glavchev