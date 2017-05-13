Trump Intends To Fire People Working in His PR Department

Politics | May 13, 2017, Saturday
Trump Intends To Fire People Working in His PR Department

The President Donald Trump thinks that his subordinated working in the PR Department cannot manage their work and intends to fire some of them. That announced the American e-newspaper “The Wall street Journal” on Friday, reported BGNES.

Trump is thinking about redundancies in the Department of Communications which, by his words, could not manage to foreclose the fierce debates over the discharge of James Comey as a FBI Director.

The president does not exclude the possibility to replace the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

BGNES reminds that on Friday, Trump proposed the press conferences to be exchanged with sending of written answers to the journalist’s questions so as not to be reported “false” information.

He also added that because of his “too high activity” on the presidential post, his subordinated could not follow the events and to answer „with absolute certainty”. 

Tags: PR Department, fire, Trump, White House Press Secretary, false information
