Trump fired FBI Director James Comey

The American President Donald Trump surprisingly fired the Director of FBI /Federal Bureau of Investigation/, reported BNT.



The reason for the removal from duty is that he is not able to fulfill his work obligations, explained from the White House.



The decision was criticised. The democrats blamed Trump in trying to effect the FBI's investigation of the Russian influence during the USA election campaign.



For the second time in the USA history, a President fires an employee who is investigating him. The first one was in 1973, when Nikson eliminated the independent prosecutor who was investigating Watergate.



At first, James Comey thought it was a joke, reported a couple of media sources. Then he received a letter from the President in which it was explained he was fired.



The currency markets reacted to the news. The dollar schrolled down after the

dismissal.