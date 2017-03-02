Macedonia's Zaev Accuses President of 'Coup d'Etat'

President Gjorge Ivanov has staged a coup d'etat by refusing to hand the government mandate to social-democrat SDSM party, its leader Zoran Zaev has said.

"Ivanov has thrown Macedonia into a deep crisis with unimaginable consequences on citizens and on the state," news website MKD.mk quotes him as saying.

Hours after Ivanov announced his decision, Zaev has blamed here of creating a "constitutional [and] state crisis" by hindering a legitimate transfer of power.

He has urged citizens not to succumb to any provocation "regardless of national, confessional, political affiliation," in response to a call of his political opponent, VMRO-DPMNE leader Nikola Gruevski, on citizens to protest "against bilingualism" and infringements on the unitary nature of the state.

Ivanov's decision will be consulted with legal experts, Zaev has made it clear.