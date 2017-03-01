Macedonia's President Refuses to Give Mandate to Social Democrats

Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov has said he will not hand the second-largest party, SDSM, the mandate to form a government.

In a statement quoted by MIA news agency, he has called on SDSM leader Zoran Zaev to reject the so-called "Albanian platform". The latter was part of the preconditions for three of four Albanian parties to give support to Zaev's coalition efforts.

"Neither the Constitution nor my conscience allow me to give a mandate to anyone eroding the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Macedonia," Ivanon has noted.

He has made it clear Macedonians voted for "reforms and fulfillment of Przino agreements, and not for a post-election platform of another country," in a reference to the fact that the joint Albanian demands were raised after a meeting with Albanian officials in Tirana.

Ivanov adds that at a meeting with Zaev he proposed him to carry out consultations with the Albanian parties.

The "Albanian platform" includes a demand for recognizing Albanian as an official languaga alongside Macedonian, in a country where Albanians make up a quarter of the population.

 

