Serbia's President Running for 2nd Term Despite PM Nomination
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | February 16, 2017, Thursday // 10:22| Views: 449 | Comments: 0
File photo, EPA/BGNES
Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic has decided to run for another term this spring, Serbian and international media report.
His office has neither confirmed nor denied, according to Tanjug agency.
B92 radio quotes Spintnik News and N1 channel as saying the decision was taken as he was celebrating his 65th birthday.
Earlier, the radio's English-language version quoted the incumbent President as saying he was not surprised by the ruling SNS party (of which he is a founder) to snub him for the vote and nominate Vucic instead.
