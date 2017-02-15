Serbia's PM Running for President

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic will be the ruling party's presidential candidate this march.



The ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) backed his bid "unanimously", B92 radio quotes Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic as saying.



The announcement follows speculation whether the party will back incumbent Tomislav Nikolic for a second term or the Prime Minister will run himself.



Nikolic had earlier said he wouldn't mind if Vucic ran, but the decision had to be supported by the SNS party.



"I plan on working together [with Nikolic] and I will have no problem with this, but we have to see how to win. I love Tomislav Nikolic... but what I love the most is Serbia," Vucic added.



The presidential election is due this spring.