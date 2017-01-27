Turkey Might Cancel Readmission Agreement With Greece

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated on Friday that Turkey will take the necessary steps against Athens after the decision of the Greek Supreme Court not to extradite the eight Turkish officers who fled the country after the coup attempt on July 15, reported Daily Sabah, citing TRT Haber.

Çavuşoğlu specified that Turkey might cancel the agreement for the readmission of migrants from Greece which allows Athens to return illegal refugees to Turkey. Turkey, in turn, repatriates the refugees.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister pointed out that the ruling of the Greek court is mainly political and that it will have inevitable consequences for bi-lateral relations.

“They are not merely petty criminals,” noted Çavuşoğlu, adding that the officers who fled tried to kill President Recep Erdogan.