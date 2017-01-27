Turkey Might Cancel Readmission Agreement With Greece

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 27, 2017, Friday // 14:28| Views: 865 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey Might Cancel Readmission Agreement With Greece BGNES

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated on Friday that Turkey will take the necessary steps against Athens after the decision of the Greek Supreme Court not to extradite the eight Turkish officers who fled the country after the coup attempt on July 15, reported Daily Sabah, citing TRT Haber.

Çavuşoğlu specified that Turkey might cancel the agreement for the readmission of migrants from Greece which allows Athens to return illegal refugees to Turkey. Turkey, in turn, repatriates the refugees.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister pointed out that the ruling of the Greek court is mainly political and that it will have inevitable consequences for bi-lateral relations.

“They are not merely petty criminals,” noted Çavuşoğlu, adding that the officers who fled tried to kill President Recep Erdogan.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, greece, Supreme Court, Cavusoglu, Coup, Erdogan, migrants, refugees, readmission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria