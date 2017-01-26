Greece's Supreme Court Rules Against Extradition of 8 Turkish Soldiers

Bulgaria: Greece's Supreme Court Rules Against Extradition of 8 Turkish Soldiers BGNES

Greece’s Supreme Court has ruled against the extradition of 8 Turkish soldiers accused by the Turkish government of participating in the unsuccessful coup attempt in July last year.

The eight men who fled to Greece deny involvement and claim that, if extradited to Turkey, their lives would be in danger.

“The probability of their rights being violated or restricted irrespective of their guilt or the seriousness of the crimes for which they have been charged does not permit for extradition rules to be applied,” stated the chairman of the Supreme Court, cited by Reuters.

The court ruled that the detainnes be released for personal security reasons. The decision of the court is final and may not be appealed.

 

 

