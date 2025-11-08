Gunvor Abandons Lukoil Deal After US Labels It a ‘Kremlin Puppet’

World » RUSSIA | November 7, 2025, Friday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Gunvor Abandons Lukoil Deal After US Labels It a ‘Kremlin Puppet’

Swiss commodities trader Gunvor has withdrawn its offer to acquire the foreign assets of Russian energy company Lukoil after the U.S. Treasury Department labeled it a “Kremlin puppet” and made clear that Washington opposed the deal. The move effectively ends what would have been the largest transaction in Gunvor’s history and highlights Washington’s continued push to isolate Moscow and cut off its sources of funding for the war in Ukraine.

In a post on X, the U.S. Treasury said President Donald Trump “has been clear that the war must end immediately,” adding that as long as Vladimir Putin continues “his senseless killings,” Gunvorwill never be licensed to operate and profit.” The statement prompted a sharp response from Gunvor’s corporate affairs director, Seth Pietras, who called the U.S. position “completely false and misleading.” He said the company would seek to clarify the situation but was, in the meantime, withdrawing its offer for Lukoil’s international assets.

The planned acquisition, which included LUKOIL International GmbH, a holding company managing assets in Europe such as LUKOIL Neftochim Burgas, was intended to cover Lukoil’s operations outside Russia. Washington imposed sanctions on Lukoil last month to curb Russia’s oil revenues, after which the company confirmed that it had accepted Gunvor’s offer to buy its international holdings.

Lukoil’s assets slated for sale included refineries in Europe, stakes in oil fields across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Mexico, and hundreds of gas stations worldwide. Analysts had warned even before the withdrawal that the deal would be difficult to finalize, as it exceeded Gunvor’s financial capacity and required approval from U.S. authorities, who hold the power to issue licenses or exemptions for transactions involving sanctioned entities.

Gunvor, one of the world’s largest independent energy traders, employs about 1,700 people globally and is known for its activities in oil, gas, and refined products. The company was founded in 2000 by Swedish businessman Torbjörn Törnqvist and Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Vladimir Putin. Timchenko’s ties to the Kremlin have long raised suspicions about Gunvor’s relationship with Moscow. After U.S. sanctions were imposed on Timchenko in 2014, Gunvor denied any financial connection to Putin, and Törnqvist bought out his Russian partner’s stake to sever links with Russia.

In recent statements, the company stressed that it has “actively distanced itself from Russia for more than a decade,” adhering to sanctions, selling Russian assets, and openly condemning the war in Ukraine. Törnqvist told Bloomberg that the Lukoil deal would have represented a “clean break” from Russian influence and ruled out any future resale of the assets to Lukoil, even if sanctions were lifted.

Lukoil surprised observers when it announced the Gunvor deal, as the Russian company’s 2023 equity was valued at 21 billion dollars, which is more than three times Gunvor’s capital. According to Bloomberg, the transaction would have transformed Gunvor into a hybrid producer with a daily output of around 440,000 barrels of oil and condensate, equivalent to the production of U.S.-based Diamondback Energy.

Market analysts are now watching to see how Gunvor’s withdrawal might affect oil supplies if Western regulators refuse to extend Lukoil’s existing licenses for international transactions. The collapse of the deal underscores the geopolitical and financial risks that continue to surround any Western involvement with Russian energy assets amid the ongoing war.

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lukoil, Gunvor, Russian, US

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Fuel Supply at Risk Amid Legal Changes, Opposition MP Cautions

Bulgaria could face uncertainty in fuel supplies in the coming months, warned Radoslav Ribarski

Business » Energy | November 8, 2025, Saturday // 23:00

Russia Presses Belgrade After Vucic’s Remarks on Selling Ammunition to EU

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has criticized Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic after his recent remarks to a German publication about selling ammunition to European Union countries

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 17:40

Bulgarian Parliament Grants Sweeping Powers to Future Lukoil Special Manager

Bulgaria’s National Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of granting sweeping powers to the future special manager of Lukoil Neftochim Burgas

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 15:17

Bucharest Warns U.S. Troop Pullout Could Undermine NATO’s Eastern Flank

Romania has urged the United States to reconsider its plan to withdraw hundreds of troops stationed in the country, warning that such a move could undermine NATO’s unity and play into Russia’s hands

World » Southeast Europe | November 7, 2025, Friday // 14:18

Bulgaria: Political Clash Over Lukoil Control as Borissov, Peevski and Petkov Trade Accusations

GERB leader Boyko Borissov said on Wednesday that Bulgaria has long anticipated the situation surrounding the withdrawal of Swiss company Gunvor from its planned purchase of Lukoil’s foreign assets

Politics | November 7, 2025, Friday // 12:12

Bulgaria Moves to Protect Lukoil Operations After Gunvor Deal Falls Through

Bulgaria’s government is moving quickly to introduce legislation that would allow the appointment of a special state manager to oversee the operations of Lukoil in the country.

Business » Energy | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Former German Foreign Minister Admits Misjudging Putin Was Berlin’s 'Biggest Political Mistake'

Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has described Germany’s misunderstanding of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions as one of the greatest failures in the country’s foreign policy

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 19:51

German General Warns: Russia Could Strike NATO Territory at Any Moment

Russia currently has the capacity to carry out a limited strike on NATO territory at any time, although whether it will do so depends largely on the stance of Western allies

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 13:19

NATO Surpasses Russia in Ammunition Production, Rutte Says

NATO has regained the upper hand in ammunition production, surpassing Russia after a period during which Moscow outpaced the alliance

World » Russia | November 7, 2025, Friday // 11:37

Lavrov Sidelined: Putin Reportedly Loses Confidence After Failed Talks with Trump Administration

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is reportedly losing influence within the Kremlin following a failed exchange with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

World » Russia | November 6, 2025, Thursday // 17:31

Iran-Russia Deal to Boost Nuclear Power, Pezeshkian Stresses No Weapons Development

Iran has announced plans to build eight new nuclear power plants with Russian support as part of a major expansion of its clean energy sector

World » Russia | November 3, 2025, Monday // 14:38

BREAKING: Trump-Putin Summit in Budapest Officially Canceled over Russian Demands on Ukraine

The planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest has been canceled

World » Russia | October 31, 2025, Friday // 10:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria