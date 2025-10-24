Greeks Flock to Bulgaria for Weekend Trips and Holiday Getaways

Greeks are once again turning to Bulgaria for weekend getaways and short vacations, travel agencies report. This trend is particularly noticeable around the church holiday on Sunday, Saint Demetrius, as well as the national celebration on October 28, which have sparked increased interest in trips abroad.

Alongside traditional European destinations such as Paris, Barcelona, Prague, and Budapest, many travelers are opting for Bulgarian resorts. Organized tours along the Black Sea coast, with visits to Burgas and Varna, are especially popular, while Veliko Tarnovo also attracts visitors eager to explore its historic sites. There is notable demand for excursions to Bulgarian monasteries, reflecting interest in cultural and spiritual tourism.

Winter and mountain resorts are experiencing strong bookings as well, with Bansko, Borovets, and Pamporovo appealing to tourists seeking both nature and high-quality hotel accommodations. Spa destinations like Velingrad and Hisarya are drawing attention for their wellness offerings, with Greeks increasingly favoring these locations.

Domestic Greek tourism has also risen during the holiday period, with more travelers visiting the Aegean islands, where seasonal price reductions have made the trips more appealing. Overall, Bulgaria remains a top choice for Greek holidaymakers seeking a combination of relaxation, culture, and nature.