Golden Success for Bulgarian Girls’ Team at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Sports | May 17, 2025, Saturday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Golden Success for Bulgarian Girls’ Team at European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup

Bulgaria claimed the girls’ team title at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, marking a significant achievement at the tournament held for the first time in Burgas. The team, composed of Magdalena Valkova, Antoaneta Tsankova, and Anastasia Kaleva, accumulated a total of 103.248 points to secure the top position.

The silver medal was awarded to Israel with a score of 97.897, while Hungary earned the bronze with 94.730 points.

Magdalena Valkova delivered an outstanding performance in the ribbon routine, receiving the highest score of 25.866 points, composed of 10.300 in difficulty, 7.933 in execution, and 7.633 in artistry. In the hoop routine, she once again impressed the judges, scoring 27.066 points with a breakdown of 11.400 for difficulty, 7.900 for execution, and 7.766 for artistry. Valkova’s strong results helped secure Bulgaria’s dominant position in the team standings.

The competition continues with the individual apparatus finals, where Bulgaria will be represented by four finalists: Magdalena Valkova in both hoop and ribbon, Antoaneta Tsankova in ball, and Anastasia Kaleva in clubs. The event will also proceed with the all-around competition in the girls' ensemble and the cross-country in the women’s ensemble category.

