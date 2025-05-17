Bulgaria Dominates: Stiliana Nikolova Claims Three Gold Medals in Rhythmic Gymnastics

Stiliana Nikolova continued to shine at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Burgas, claiming three gold medals in two days of competition. Following her decisive victory in the ball routine on the opening day, she secured top spots in the clubs and ribbon routines on the second day of the event.

The reigning European champion from Budapest demonstrated exceptional skill and precision in both her performances. Her clubs routine earned her a score of 29.083 points, with breakdowns of 12.9 in difficulty, 8.033 in execution, and 8.200 in artistry, along with a 0.050 penalty. In the ribbon routine, she received an even higher score of 29.899 points, marked by 13.7 in difficulty, 7.966 in execution, and 8.233 in artistry.

Dara Stoyanova, Bulgaria’s other representative in the competition, missed out on the podium despite strong efforts. She finished fourth in the ribbon routine with a score of 27.099 points (11.8, 7.566, 7.733) and placed seventh in the clubs routine after an error cost her valuable points, ending with 25.666 points (11.8, 7.566, 7.733).

In the all-around "Cross Battles" classification, Nikolova claimed the top spot with a cumulative score of 115.014 points. Israel’s Meital Sumkin and Cyprus’s Vera Tugolukova finished second and third with scores of 108.263 and 107.964 points, respectively. Stoyanova ranked sixth overall with 102.847 points.

As of now, Bulgaria has secured a total of four medals - three gold and one silver - at the European Cup in Burgas, solidifying its standing in rhythmic gymnastics and showcasing the depth of its talent in the sport.