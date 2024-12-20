Hope Dwindles as Search for Nikolay in Konare Continues Without Results

The search for 13-year-old Nikolay, who has Down syndrome, has entered its fifth day without any significant developments. Despite extensive efforts involving hundreds of volunteers who combed through every inch of the Stara Zagora village of Konare, there is still no trace of the boy.

Gendarmerie and police forces remain stationed in the village as the operation continues. Mayor Kancho Papazov of Gurkovo Municipality expressed a mix of hope and realism, stating, "We have not lost hope. But we are sober-minded people. The versions of a happy ending are running out."

Regional Governor Metodi Markov confirmed that the child’s parents have been cleared of any involvement in his disappearance after undergoing polygraph tests. "The search continues in a double-expanded perimeter," Markov explained, adding that discussions are underway with police officials to assess the effectiveness of the search efforts. Given the lack of results and the significant resources deployed, Markov suggested the large-scale operation might be terminated within the next one to two days.

Stefan Dzholev, head of the "Search" sector in the "National Police," provided additional details on the investigation. He said the police have identified, with a high degree of probability, the direction in which Nikolay headed after leaving his home. Based on a captured frame from yesterday, the child and a dog were seen moving northwest from the house. While the image is of poor quality, it has guided today's search efforts in that specific direction. Dzholev emphasized that the search continues with adequate personnel resources.

Dzholev also commented on two other missing persons cases involving Petyo Petrov and Stoyan Mavrodiev. Both individuals are wanted on a statewide and international level, with the operation being coordinated with the prosecutor’s office.

Separately, Dzholev reflected on the "Policeman of the Year" award recently granted to his department. He described it as a prestigious recognition of the dedication and hard work of his team, who remain fully committed to their responsibilities.

